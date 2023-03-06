A lot New York Knicks fans were concerned when it was revealed that Jalen Brunson was sitting out of their game against the Boston Celtics. However, guard Immanuel Quickley has filled in just fine, scoring 28 points in a 131-129 double overtime win in Boston.

In one of the most exciting games of the season, Immanuel Quickley’s performance has gotten the attention of many. This is surely a big boost for his sixth man of the year case. The win helps the Knicks keep up with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference.

Here are some of the best reactions tonight.

“It’s not just that Immanuel Quickley has taken over the game. It’s that he’s having more fun than a kid on Christmas morning while doing it” wrote @JCMacriNBA.

Here is Quickley scoring his 37th and 38th points, and strutting away to the defensive end.

Immanuel Quickley FEELING himself after bucket 😂🕺 38 PTS so far… (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/LRQKGUzeQs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 6, 2023

Some Knicks fans declared Quickley should be the sixth man of the year, as they have been very recently.

Immanuel Quickley is the 6th man of the year. pic.twitter.com/dHwkNU6oPg — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) March 6, 2023

Others pointed out his gaudy stat line, that goes beyond just the 38 points he scored.

Immanuel Quickley tonight in a spot start against the Celtics (Brunson out): – 55 minutes played

– 38 points scored

– 8 rebounds, all DREB

– 7 assists, just 1 turnover

– 4 steals, 2 blocks

– 15-28 FG, 5-12 3FG One of the NBA’s most underrated players on both ends of the court. pic.twitter.com/gLoqdg3gYB — Kris Pursiainen (@krispursiainen) March 6, 2023

Some other fans made more concise with their thoughts, but pretty much no Knicks fan was calm on this night.

“Immanuel Quickley’s star was born in Boston. Pay that man,” wrote @CPTheFanchise.

“THAT WASNT IMMANUEL QUICKEY TONIGHT. THAT WAS GOD DISGUISED AS IMMANUEL QUICKLEY. LETS F*****G GOOOOO!!!” wrote @Arifromanhattan.

“IMMANUEL QUICKLEY IS YOUR 6TH MAN OF THE YEAR, F**K ALL THE WAY OUT OF HERE” wrote @RyanGarciaESM

There were some good memes from Knicks fans as well.

Immanuel Quickley heading to the team bus after 38/8/7/4 in 55 minutes pic.twitter.com/X8RSXPC9B7 — Jeremy Cohen (@TheCohencidence) March 6, 2023

Immanuel Quickley career game in a double OT win at Boston on national TV pic.twitter.com/7esMafq42F — BlamesDolan (@blamesdolan_) March 6, 2023

IMMANUEL QUICKLEY IS HIM pic.twitter.com/aJXPa41UBZ — Cynical Knicks Fan (@cynicalknicks) March 6, 2023

If you couldn’t tell from the fanbase’s reaction, this was a massive win for the Knicks. They have won their ninth in a row, they move to 39-27 and remain one game back of the Cavaliers for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. They couldn’t have done it without Immanuel Quickley.