Over the past month or so, injury woes have been piling up at an alarming rate for the New York Knicks, halting their momentum after they began to emerge as one of the best teams in the association to start the calendar year of 2024. On March 3, Knicks fans held their collective breath after star man Jalen Brunson, who has been carrying the team on offense amid Julius Randle's injury, went down with a knee injury only 47 seconds into their 107-98 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Thankfully for Knicks fans, the knee injury Brunson sustained was in no shape or form a serious one; the 2024 first-time All-Star missed a grand total of one game, as he made his return to the hardwood on Friday night in a 98-74 demolition of the Orlando Magic, and he didn't miss a beat, pouring in a game-high 26 points on 11-19 shooting from the field.
While Jalen Brunson and the Knicks can rest easy now, as it looks like the knee injury he sustained isn't one that's going to linger moving forward, the 27-year old point guard admitted that he had plenty of reasons to be worried in the immediate aftermath of sustaining the injury.
“I thought of a 1,000 different situations of what it could've been and I'm just glad it wasn't,” Brunson said, per Knicks Videos on SNY.
There were certainly plenty of justified reasons as to why Jalen Brunson would think of the worst after he sustained a knee injury against the Cavs. At first glance, it looked like the Knicks star had suffered a non-contact knee injury; when that happens, one could almost always assume the worst and be proven correct.
But upon closer inspection, it did look like Brunson had bumped knees with Isaac Okoro. A knee bump is still dangerous, as it can still lead to ligament tears in the knee, but thankfully for the Knicks, Okoro only grazed Brunson's knee, which, while painful, only led to a contusion, hence his one-game absence.
The Knicks are starting to get healthier; Brunson has already returned, OG Anunoby could be back soon, and Julius Randle has progressed to light contact work, so the Eastern Conference better be prepared for when New York can trot out its full-force squad.