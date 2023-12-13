The New York Knicks visit the Utah Jazz as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The New York Knicks are back on the road to take on the Utah Jazz Wednesday night. Below we will continue with our NBA odds series as we hand out a Knicks-Jazz prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Knicks are 13-9 this season, and they have won six of their last 10 games. Jalen Bruson leads the team with 24.6 points per game, and 5.6 assists. Julius Randle is right behind him with 22.0 points per game, 9.6 assists, and 5.4 rebounds. Randle shoots just 44.4 percent from the field, but that is a huge increase from the beginning of the season. As a team, the Knicks score 113.1 points per game. Mitchell Robinson underwent ankle surgery, so he will be out the next 8-10 weeks. Immanuel Quickley is questionable for the game with a knee injury.

The Jazz are 7-16, and are not playing well. They are on a three-game losing streak, and have lost four of their last five. Just one week ago, the Jazz lost by 50 to the Dallas Mavericks. Lauri Markannen has not played since November 22, and that is a big reason for the struggles of Utah. He is scoring 23.7 points per game, and grabbing 8.7 rebounds. The good news for the Jazz is Markannen plans on making his return to the court in this game. Unfortunately, Jordan Clarkson and John Collins have been ruled out.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Jazz Odds

New York Knicks: -5.5 (-106)

Utah Jazz: +5.5 (-114)

Over: 230.5 (-112)

Under: 230.5 (-108)

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks are one of the better defensive teams in the NBA. They allow just 109.7 points per game this season. The Knicks allow the fourth-most shots taken this season, as well. They love to slow the pace down, and make it very hard for opposing teams to get good shots off. New York should be able to hold the Jazz to a low score in this game.

New York comes into this game with a healthy team. They have also been scoring the basketball pretty well. They have scored 136, 123, 122, 119, and 118 points in the last five games. New York should be able to keep this going Wednesday night. Utah allows over 120 points per game, so the Knicks should be able to keep up their scoring. If they do this, the Knicks will cover the spread.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

The Jazz are averaging 111.3 per game this season. However, the Jazz average 114.9 points per game when Lauri Markannen plays. Utah is a better offense with Markannen, which makes sense because he is their biggest scoring threat. With him on the court, and as long as Markannen returns to the way he was playing, the Jazz should be able to cover the spread.

Final Knicks-Jazz Prediction & Pick

The Knicks are just small favorites in this game. This is because of Markannens return. It is also because the Jazz are much better at home this season. However, I am going to take the Knicks. I think Brunson, Randle, and RJ Barrett will be to much for Utah to handle. I expect the Knicks to win this game by more than five points, and I would not be surprised to see them win by double-digits.

Final Knicks-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Knicks -5.5 (-106), Over 230.5 (-108)