To say that Stephen A Smith is a huge fan of his beloved New York Knicks would be a major understatement. It’s also a known fact that much like the entire Knicks fanbase, the renowned ESPN anchor has also suffered for so long watching his team struggle year after year. On Tuesday, Smith could no longer hold back his frustration as he watch his Knicks fall to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in Madison Square Garden.

You can’t blame the Knicks for a lack of effort, though. They kept the game close throughout, and the two teams even needed an extra period to decide a winner. As a matter of fact, the Knicks had a chance to win it in regulation. Unfortunately for them, they weren’t even able to get a shot up as the clock ran out on Julius Randle in the final play of the fourth quarter:

Stephen A Smith watched it all transpire and he could not help but breathe fire on Randle, Tom Thibodeau, and the Knicks as he called them out for the botched game-winning attempt:

“You know what! I’m getting pretty sick & damn tired of Thibs for the @nyknickscalling the number of Julius Randle. What more does @jalenbrunson1 need to do to show that the damn ball needs to be in his hands for the final FG decision???#Damnit!” Smith wrote in his tweet.

Smith clearly wanted the ball in Jalen Brunson’s hands for the final play, but for some reason, coach Thibs decided to trust Randle with the final shot. It did not work out for the Knicks.

The Lakers ended up securing the win in overtime, 127-121, thereby adding more misery to the life of Stephen A and that of Knicks fans everywhere.