By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.

After the game, Knicks stud Julius Randle spoke out about Brunson’s misses. Unsurprisingly, Randle was in no mood to point fingers as he talked up Brunson’s resiliency:

“You got to cherish those moments,” Randle said. “You have to really love those type of moments because you find out who you are as a person, who you are as a player. If I know what I know, he’ll come back next game and be great.”

To be fair, even if Brunson made both free throws, it still would not have guaranteed a win for the Knicks. However, by missing both of them, it ensured that they would end up losing the game.

It was a tough moment for Brunson, who had one of his most forgettable outings as a Knick. The 6-foot-1 combo guard went just 5-of-15 from the floor for 12 points. His two late-game misses led to the Bulls spoiling RJ Barrett’s 44-point explosion on the evening, as well as Randle’s 29-point, 12-rebound double-double.

That’s now back-to-back losses for New York. They will look to get back to winning ways on Sunday as they face off against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day.