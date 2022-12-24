By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Are the Chicago Bulls a broken squad right now? If you listen to the noise, then you’d probably think that this is definitely the case and that the team is doomed. However, if you consider the fact that they have now won three straight games, it would probably be safe to say that all hope is not lost.

The Bulls pulled off another morale-boosting win on Friday as they took down the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden, 118-117. The victory came via an epic DeMar DeRozan game-winner at the buzzer as Chicago marked their third consecutive road win following victories over the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks.

DeRozan had another big game in this one, finishing with 25 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists, two steals, and a block. He wasn’t the only hero of the evening, though, with Zach LaVine exploding for 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting. For his part, Nikola Vucevic dropped a 21-point, 12-rebound double-double to round off another eye-popping performance by the Bulls Big 3.

This is also far from a one-time eruption for Chicago’s powerhouse trio. As a matter of fact, DeRozan, LaVine, and Vucevic have now scored 20 or more points in the Bulls’ last four games. This is a feat that has never been done in franchise history — not even during the days of the great Michael Jordan.

There’s no denying that there are some glaring problems within the squad. However, there’s no better way to silence the critics — and the lingering trade rumors — than by stacking win after win. Chicago’s Big 3 have been doing just that, and if the victories keep on coming, it wouldn’t be surprising if all the drama quickly subsides as well.