Karl-Anthony Towns added another highlight to his stellar debut season with the New York Knicks on Monday night. Fresh off a dominant 143-106 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Towns celebrated the occasion by gifting actor Timothée Chalamet his game-worn jersey. Chalamet, seated courtside and soaking up the action, shared a moment with the Knicks star as the two exchanged smiles, hugged, and posed for photos, ESPN reports.

Expand Tweet

A Night to Remember

Towns dazzled on the court with a 24-point, 11-rebound performance, marking his 36th double-double of the season. The Knicks surged in the second half, outscoring Memphis by 29 points to secure their most decisive victory of the year. New York’s 37-point margin of victory showcased both their offensive firepower and an evolving defensive identity that stifled Memphis’s usually potent attack.

Ja Morant, the Grizzlies’ dynamic star, struggled against the Knicks’ defense, scoring just 10 points on 5-of-13 shooting. Mikal Bridges spearheaded the effort, pestering Morant all night and forcing him into his worst performance in weeks. The Grizzlies tallied 26 turnovers, with New York capitalizing on nearly every mistake to secure their fourth 30-point win of the season.

Chalamet’s Courtside Charm

For Chalamet, the evening brought a full-circle moment. The actor, known for his Knicks fandom, has been spotted courtside at games over the years. A viral social media post from 2010 recently resurfaced, showing a young Chalamet winning Knicks tickets in a giveaway by then-player Landry Fields. Now, as one of Hollywood’s brightest stars, he received an unexpected gift from Towns.

The Knicks center made sure to mark the memorable night with a signed jersey handed directly to the Dune actor. The gesture added a touch of celebrity allure to an already electrifying game, reinforcing New York’s presence both on and off the court.

Knicks Find Their Groove

Critics have questioned the Knicks’ contender status this season due to their defense, but Monday’s performance offered a glimpse of what they could achieve. Shutting down Memphis’s high-octane offense demonstrated their potential to compete with the league’s elite. Towns continues to lead the charge, averaging 24.9 points and 13.9 rebounds per game, cementing his impact as a cornerstone of New York’s success.

With Timothée Chalamet cheering them on and Towns leading the way, the Knicks sent a message to the rest of the league. Their mix of star power, improved defense, and offensive dominance is making New York a team worth watching.