The NBA Draft happened Thursday night. Sixty rookies were selected by an NBA team, opening a chance for them to have professional careers.

This is often the most important day in an NBA player's life. For it, players want to have style since they are viewed on national television.

Even though he was picked five years ago, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is still being shredded for his draft-day outfit. Here is how he responded on Twitter:

“Y'all made me the laughing stock of every group chat I'm in,” Brunson said.

Twitter users posted more memes with Brunson's outfit in the replies to his tweet.

Brunson seems to be enjoying his time in New York, regardless of these jokes. He signed a four-year, $104 million contract with the Knicks this past summer.

Jalen Brunson averaged a career-best 24.0 points per game on 49.1 percent shooting (40.6 percent from 3-point range) for New York in 2022-23. He also averaged 6.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 68 games played.

Brunson was the Knicks' most consistent performer in their run to the Eastern Conference semifinals. He had at least 20 points in all 11 of the Knicks' playoff games and averaged 27.8 points, 5.6 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

New York is looking to reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000. The Knicks will certainly need Brunson to continue his ascent.

Brunson was picked with the No. 33 selection in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks. He has improved in each of his five NBA seasons. He helped lead the Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals in 2022 and was a key piece of that team.