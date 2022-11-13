Published November 13, 2022

By Jack Winter · 2 min read

The Oklahoma City Thunder are far more competent this season than years of an ongoing rebuild suggest. Still, it’s hard to blame Madison Square Garden for its collective reaction to the New York Knicks’ porous defense against the underrated Thunder regardless.

New York fell to Oklahoma City 145-135 in a Sunday matinee, prompting a chorus of boos to rain down on the court from MSG faithful as the Thunder ran out the clock on a double-digit victory not nearly as close as the final score indicated.

Knicks getting booed off the floor by the MSG crowd after giving up 145 points to the Thunder 🗣️pic.twitter.com/X3UwWEZSnD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 13, 2022

Yikes.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his dominant play in the season’s early going, scoring 37 points, grabbing five rebounds and doling out eight assists on hyper-efficient 13-of-22 shooting. Josh Giddy and Luguentz Dort each added 24 points, while fellow starters Aleksej Pokusevski and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl also reached double-figures for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City shot a scorching 62.5% overall, including 17-of-31 from beyond the arc. The team’s gaudy 125.0 offensive rating is tied for the highest New York has allowed this season, and would’ve been even better had the Thunder—up 16 points entering the fourth quarter—didn’t take their foot off the gas late.

Coach Tom Thibodeau received the lion’s share of criticism for the Knicks’ ugly performance on social media, with many fans calling for his job. It’s not hard to see why, either.

A defense-first coach known for his groundbreaking innovations on that side of the ball, Thibodeau has guided the Knicks to a bottom-10 defense over the season’s first 13 games. New York hasn’t been any better on the other end of the floor, either, despite the free agency addition of rock solid floor general Jalen Brunson.

The loss pushes the Knicks to 6-7 on the season, matching the rebuilding Thunder’s win-loss total and tied for 10th in the Eastern Conference.