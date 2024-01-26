Here's why Damian Lillard earned the starting spot in the NBA All-Star game over Knicks' star Jalen Brunson.

The NBA All-Star starters have officially been named and already there are some noteworthy snubs. Considering the year Jalen Brunson has been having for the New York Knicks, many believed he was worthy of being named a starter. Instead, the start goes to Damian Lillard by a hair.

It truly came down to the wire for Lillard and Brunson's status in the NBA All-Star game. In the end, it was the fan votes that gave the Milwaukee Bucks' star the start, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

“Jalen Brunson finished second in media voting for All-Star starters, but ultimately he didn’t get the starting spot because he was way behind in the fan voting — ironic, given the team Brunson plays for and how active its fan base is.”

To make matters worse, both Lillard and Brunson actually tied in votes before the fan voting was included, reported by Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. For that reason, the Knicks star point guard won't be starting in the NBA All-Star game.

“Damian Lillard was tied with Jalen Brunson with scores of 3.75 in the voting process, but Lillard got the starting spot in the East backcourt because of the fan vote.”

You'd think the Knicks would have an advantage over the Bucks when it comes to fan voting. However, Damian Lillard has been viewed as a top talent in the league for much longer than Jalen Brunson. Even if Brunson is more deserving. New York's star point guard has even slightly outperformed Lillard this season, per StatMuse.

Left is an All-Star starter. Right isn’t. 25.3 PPG 26.6 PPG

6.8 APG 6.5 APG

43/35/92% 48/42/83% pic.twitter.com/sBTJ9AVDwt — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 26, 2024

At the very least, Brunson is on the All-Star team in the Eastern Conference. So, he's not a complete snub. So, Knicks fans will be able to enjoy seeing Brunson during the All-Star break in February.