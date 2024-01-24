Will the Jazz trade Jordan Clarkson to the Knicks?

The Utah Jazz have played a much better brand of basketball as the 2023-24 season has continued. Still, Utah may opt to trade some of their key players for younger talent/draft picks. If Utah decides to trade Jordan Clarkson, the New York Knicks are the favorite to acquire him, per Betonline.

New York's odds to add Clarkson currently sit at +100. The Denver Nuggets (+400), Indiana Pacers (+700), Golden State Warriors (+800), and Los Angeles Lakers (+800) round out the top five.

The Knicks have been linked to Clarkson in trade rumors. However, Denver was previously considered the favorite according to the odds.

Will Jazz trade Jordan Clarkson?

It will be interesting to see if the Jazz make him available. Following a difficult start to the season, the Jazz went on a four-game winning streak in mid-January. However, they have now lost three games in a row. Perhaps the Jazz will still try to pursue a playoff spot, as they currently hold the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference.

If not, Utah will probably consider moving Clarkson. The 31-year-old is a reliable veteran who is averaging 18.1 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game. Clarkson is fairly inconsistent on offense, but he is more than capable of dropping an impressive amount of points on any given night.

Knicks' trade outlook ahead of deadline

New York already acquired OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors. Still, the Knicks could look to make other additions prior to the NBA trade deadline.

The team is 27-17 and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference as of this story's writing. The Knicks appear to be a true contender but would benefit from making another trade or two. Adding a player like Clarkson certainly would help New York as they look to make a playoff run in the East.

It will be intriguing to see if the Knicks and Jazz engage in Jordan Clarkson trade discussions.