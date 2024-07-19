The New York Knicks quietly added another free agent late last week. Cam Payne and the Knicks agreed to a one-year, $3.1 million deal. Payne was most recently a backup point guard for the Philadelphia 76ers, and he played a role in harassing Jalen Brunson and co. in the playoffs this past spring. The Payne signing might be a little confusing considering the Knicks’ need for a backup center, so let’s explore why this signing makes sense New York.

Cam Payne’s veteran presence will help

Payne is a nine-year veteran. He started his career backing up Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City (Thunder). He then played for the Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, and Milwaukee Bucks before joining the 76ers last season.

After a breakout season in 2019-20, Payne’s contributions have remained mostly consistent. He's played between 15-20 minutes per game, scoring between eight and 10 points per contest. Last season was no anomaly. Payne averaged 9.3 points, 3.1 assists, and 1.7 turnovers in 19.4 minutes per game.

Payne will almost certainly not get that same opportunity with the Knicks as he received in Philadelphia. Specifically, he is unlikely to crack the team’s regular rotation. Coach Tom Thibodeau prefers a nine-man rotation at most, occasionally dabbling with a 10-man rotation in the regular season.

Consider there are eight locks in his rotation (Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, and Miles McBride). There is also a need for a backup center to be named at a later date. That’s nine. Meaning the traditional rotation is mostly set. There are also a few rookies to consider (e.g., Tyler Kolek, Rokus Jokubaitis, and Pacome Dadiet).

But Payne will probably slot higher on Thibodeau's rotation than Kolek and/or Jokubaitis, if either of them make the final roster. His veteran experience and know-how set him apart from most guys so far down the depth chart.

Playoff experience probably influenced Knicks addition of Payne

Specifically, Payne's playoff experience is also appealing to the Knicks. He has played a total of 47 playoff games across the last four postseasons. That’s meaningful considering how important it is to have experienced play-makers in the playoffs, when defenses lock in on primary scorers. And frankly, the playoffs bring with it an entirely new level of pressure for rookies like Kolek. But Payne is battled tested. He’s made big shots and played relatively well against the Knicks in the most recent postseason. There is no reason to believe he can’t do the same thing for New York.

In addition to relieving Brunson, Payne also just seems to carry himself with an infectious happy-go-lucky attitude. He'll probably fit in seamlessly with the chummy Villanova Knicks. That had to impact the decision to add him, too.

All in all, Payne is a low risk signing. He is familiar with exactly how much pressure comes along with playoff games. The nine-year veteran probably understands his role on the Knicks, and he's played similar (albeit slightly bigger) roles in recent seasons.

He might not make a major difference for the Knicks on a nightly basis, but he is an excellent backup point guard who can keep the wheels turning when Brunson needs a breather. New York is simply a better team with Payne. At the end of the day, that can make a difference in the playoffs. And that's what it's about.