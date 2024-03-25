The New York Knicks are hoping to make a deep run in the NBA playoffs. Getting healthy will be of the utmost importance, as key players such as Julius Randle and OG Anunoby are currently battling injuries. On Monday, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau provided important injury updates on both players, per Ian Begley of SNY.
“Julius Randle is feeling good but hasn’t been cleared yet for full contact, Tom Thibodeau says. Randle’s been doing controlled contact but hasn’t been taking live contact. Randle has been in this stage of rehab for a few weeks. Thibodeau says Randle hasn’t had setback,” Begley wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
“Per Tom Thibodeau, OG Anunoby went through some parts of shootaround, a positive step toward a return to the court. But Thibodeau says the irritation in Anunoby’s surgically repaired elbow still needs to subside further for him to return to the floor,” Begley wrote.
Randle and Anunoby still don't have exact injury return timelines. The Randle update is somewhat concerning, as the Knicks star is not seemingly progressing as quick as New York may have expected. The good news is that Randle reportedly did not suffer a setback.
For Anunoby, he may be getting close to a return. However, the fact that the “irritation” in Anunoby's elbow “still needs to subside” leaves his timetable in question for now.
Knicks missing Randle, Anunoby
Jalen Brunson and the Knicks have found ways to remain competitive despite Randle and Anunoby's absences. New York is 7-3 over their past 10 games and they currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Of course, the Knicks want to do more than simply book their ticket to the postseason. Making an NBA Finals push is the primary goal, and Randle and Anunoby will play pivotal roles in making that goal a reality.
Randle, 29, made his second consecutive and third career NBA All-Star game during the 2023-24 season. He's averaging 24 points per game on 47.2 percent field goal shooting. Randle has also averaged 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per outing.
Meanwhile, Anunoby is averaging 14.5 points per game on 49.7 percent field goal and 36.4 percent three-point shooting in 17 games with the Knicks since getting traded to New York from the Toronto Raptors. The 26-year-old is also recording 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.1 blocks per outing.
The Knicks will attempt to continue performing at a respectable level without Randle and Anunoby. New York is scheduled to play the Detroit Pistons on Monday before going head-to-head with the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. They will then battle the Victor Wembanyama-led San Antonio Spurs before a pair of difficult games versus the Oklahoma City Thunder and Miami Heat.
We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Julius Randle and OG Anunoby's injury statuses as they are made available.