New York Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson missed Sunday’s game against the Boston Celtics with a foot injury. Without their starting point guard, the Knicks fared surprisingly well, as they managed to beat the Celtics in double overtime by a final score of 131-129. Still, when Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre, and the Charlotte Hornets visit Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night to play the Knicks, every Knicks fan will surely be dying to know: Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight vs. the Hornets?

Jalen Brunson injury status vs. Hornets

The Knicks have Brunson listed as questionable for Tuesday’s showdown, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. No other Knicks players are currently dealing with an injury.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jalen Brunson, 26, is in his fifth year in the NBA and first as a member of the storied Knicks franchise. He’s averaging 23.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game across 61 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Villanova standout has been on a scoring tear as of late — Brunson is averaging 27.8 points per contest on 55.1% shooting from the field and 43.1% from behind the three-point across his last nine games.

Expect the Knicks to come up with a wire-to-wire win at home against the lowly Hornets on Tuesday, with or without Brunson in the lineup. After all, the Knicks are currently riding a nine-game winning streak, the longest in the entire NBA by a wide margin. But with regard to the question, Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight vs. the Hornets, the answer is maybe.