The New York Knicks (38-27) visit the Boston Celtics (45-19) in the TD Garden as the franchises meet for the fourth time this season and for the 555th time in total. Join us for our NBA odds series, where our Knicks-Celtics prediction and pick will be revealed.

The Knicks are on the verge of an eight-game winning streak. Their last win came in a game-winning three by Julius Randle to take down the Miami Heat in the Miami-Dade Arena.

The Celtics squandered a 28-point lead just to get defeated by the newly-constructed Brooklyn Nets. The C’s are currently the second seed in the East, 0.5 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks.

Here are the Knicks-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Knicks-Celtics Odds

New York Knicks: +5 (-110)

Boston Celtics: -5 (-110)

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Celtics

TV: ESPN, NBC Sports Boston

Stream: ESPN+, fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

Since losing to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Knicks went on an eight-game unbeaten streak, including convincing wins against the Nets, Hawks, Pelicans, and Celtics. New York now boasts a 38-27 record, placing fifth in the Eastern Conference and third in the Atlantic Division.

Tom Thibodeau’s squad had a tight game with the Miami Heat last time out. Julius Randle continues to shine even after the All-Star break, posting 43 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and the game-winning three to put New York up by two. Jalen Brunson produced 25 points and eight assists, while RJ Barrett poured 17 points. Immanuel Quickley made his impact off the bench, pouring in 21 points, five three-pointers, and three assists. The Knicks edged out the Heat on threes (17 to 12) while shooting 58% off the field.

The Knicks are middle of the pack in scoring, averaging 115.2 points per game, but the Knickerbockers rank third in total rebounds (46.8), are a top-seven unit in net differential (+3.1), and are top eight in three-point attempts at 35.2 per game. New York averages 12.6 offensive boards, 22.4 assists, 6.1 steals, and 5.0 blocks per ball game. Like Boston, New York is a defensive menace, allowing 112.1 points per game, the ninth-best mark in the league.

The Knicks have no significant roster reduction, as DaQuan Jeffries, Trevor Keels, and Duane Washington Jr. are still on G-League assignments. Brunson, Barrett, and Randle will continue to start with Quentin Grimes and Mitchell Robinson. Quickley will likely see some action off the bench along with Josh Hart, Isaiah Hartenstein, Obi Toppin, Jericho Sims, and Miles McBride.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

Joe Mazzulla’s team is 45-19 this season. They are second in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Milwaukee Bucks. They are also placed first in the Central Division, ahead of the Sixers, Knicks, Nets, and Raptors.

The Celtics have seven wins in the last 10 games. Their three defeats came from the Bucks, the Knicks who now have a 2-1 lead in their head-to-head matches this season, and most recently from the Nets. The Celtics had a 28-point lead at one time in their game at TD Garden and led by nine at half-time. However, the C’s were held to 41 points in the next two quarters and lost by 10, 115-105. Jaylen Brown was everywhere on the court, contributing 35 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block. Jayson Tatum had a 22-13-5-1-2 stat line while Derrick White produced 16 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Marcus Smart also put up 13 points, four rebounds, eight assists, and three steals.

Boston has been a solid two-way team this season, but they have shown vulnerabilities as they have lost twice this campaign against this Knicks team. The C’s will want to start a series of wins but they need to win against this long-time rival and Eastern Conference monster. Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown make up the Celtics’ starting guards, while Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and Mike Muscala comprise the starting forwards.

The Celtics will be without Danilo Gallinari and Robert Williams III while Malcolm Brogdon’s status is questionable. JD Davison and Mfiondu Kabengele are also out on two-way duties. The Celtics’ depth chart will once again be on full display in this match, which means Derrick White, Grant Williams, Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard, and Blake Griffin will see some time on the floor.

The team has the second-best net ranking (+5.4), third-highest free-throw percentage (77.3%), and seventh-best rank in rebounds (45) and assists (26.3). The Celtics have six players averaging double-digit points and play hard on defense, which makes them a formidable foe in the East.

Final Knicks-Celtics Prediction & Pick

This has the makings of a tight contest with huge points produced by both teams. The Celtics perform well in familiar territory, but ever since the Knicks traded for Josh Hart, they are still yet to lose. Get the bonus points and hope both teams deliver a high-scoring affair.

Final Knicks-Celtics Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks (+5), Over 227.5