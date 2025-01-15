The New York Knicks will travel down I-95 to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center. Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable on the team's injury report, while Jalen Brunson is probable. Towns has a sprained right thumb, and Brunson is dealing with right shoulder soreness.

Here's everything we know about both players' injuries and playing statuses vs. the 76ers.

Karl-Anthony Towns injury status for Knicks-76ers

Towns injured his thumb during Monday's 124-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons. The star center played through clear discomfort, posting 26 points and 12 rebounds on 7-of-17 shooting from the field, 4-of-9 from three and 8-of-10 from the free-throw line. He declined to say whether he underwent X-rays following the loss.

“It is what it is,” Towns replied repeatedly to several questions about the injury.

Towns' status is up in the air amid his latest injury. He missed a game last week due to patellar tendinopathy in his right knee. The four-time All-Star has been among the NBA's top big men this season, averaging 25.4 points, 13.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game on 55/45/84 shooting splits. He and Nikola Jokic are the league's only players averaging 20+ points and 10+ rebounds on over 50 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from three.

Brunson injured his shoulder during Sunday's 140-106 win over the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden. He exited the game but later returned, finishing with 44 points and six assists on 16-of-26 shooting. The point guard didn't look bothered by the injury during Monday's loss to Detroit, posting 31 points and 11 assists on 12-of-24 shooting.

A probable tag is a strong indication that Brunson will suit up against the 76ers. The All-Star guard has led the Knicks' offense alongside Towns this season, averaging 25.7 points and 7.6 assists on 48/39/83 shooting splits.

Jericho Sims is also questionable on the Knicks' injury report due to lower back spasms. The backup center was a DNP-CD against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Bucks last week before missing Monday's Pistons loss due to his back ailment. New York is reportedly shopping the 26-year-old ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

The Knicks enter the 76ers matchup losers of five of their last seven. Philadelphia has lost six of its last eight and will be on the second night of a back-to-back against New York after falling 118-102 to Oklahoma City on Tuesday.