The New York Knicks have settled in on the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference, and with just three games remaining in the regular season, it appears that this team has nothing more to play for. As such, it comes as no surprise that the Knicks have submitted a long list of injuries for Wednesday’s clash against the Indiana Pacers, which also includes 6-foot-6 swingman RJ Barrett. This is why at this point, the fans want to know: Is RJ Barrett playing tonight vs. the Pacers?

RJ Barrett injury status vs. Pacers

Barrett was listed as questionable to play against Indiana, per the official injury report. He is dealing with some sort of non-COVID illness, which is the same issue that forced him to sit out Sunday’s win against the Washington Wizards. It is also worth noting that the 22-year-old was already previously cleared to play for tonight’s game, only to be downgraded to questionable later on. This obviously does not bode well for his chances to play against the Pacers.

Unsurprisingly, Barret has now been further downgraded to out for Wednesday’s game.

In other injury news, Jalen Brunson has already been ruled out of Tuesday’s contest as part of the Knicks’ management of his hand injury. Julius Randle remains out with a left ankle sprain, so New York will be without their entire Big 3 against a Tyrese Haliburton-less Pacers side.

