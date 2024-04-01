Jalen Brunson has had an outstanding 2023-24 season with the Knicks. His scoring ability earned him his first All-Star appearance in February. However, Brunson excels at drawing fouls, and one NBA analyst made an intriguing “dark arts” take on the star guard following his team's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Bria Windhorst admitted that Brunson has a keen skill in getting calls. Yet, that could hinder his ability to get them in crunch time when it counts.
“He doesn't have the reputation of Harden or Trae Young, but he's a foul hunter…he uses the dark arts. This is what referees are cracking down, the fouls he gets sometimes are not what they're going to give him,” Windhorst said on the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast.
By “dark arts,” Windhorst means Brunson has the skill to get close, 50-50 calls, but problems arise when it is excessive, especially outside of clutch moments. A prime example of Brunson needing a call to go his way in New York's March 31st matchup against the Thunder.
The Knicks were down by one point late in the fourth quarter when Brunson got the ball and ferociously drove to the left side of the rim. OKC guard Luguentz Dort came from the help side and met Brunson at the rim, inadvertently making contact with his lower body. Brunson still banked the layup in but no foul was called.
As a result, New York took a one-point lead, and the Thunder came back the next possession and made a two-pointer that sealed the game 113-112. Many fans and analysts believe Brunson deserved the foul call, especially given the ones he can normally get.
Nevertheless, players cannot control the officials. Therefore, the Knicks can only do one thing to ensure success in crucial moments.
Brunson and the Knicks must play hard regardless of the situation
Perhaps Brunson could increase his chance of getting calls in clutch moments by dialing back his use of the “dark arts.” However, the only way to truly attain success is by playing hard and executing on both sides of the ball.
The Knicks had multiple opportunities to seize full control during the Thunder game. New York had the lead after Brunson's bucket despite him not getting the foul. Moreover, the team failed to get a much-needed stop on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander afterward.
Then, New York had another opportunity to win at the buzzer, but Brunson missed his last-second mid-range jumper. Brunson's squad understandably fell, as they were competing against the No. 1 team in the Western Conference. Yet, the team needs to keep their foot on the gas pedal, and surely things will work in their favor next time.
The Knicks fell to 44-30 with the loss, but that should not stop Jalen Brunson from continuing his offensive onslaught. The 27-year-old averages 27.9 points and 6.5 assists per game, the first of which ranks fourth in the NBA. He ended Sunday night's matchup with 30 points and seven assists.
It will be interesting to see how Brunson and New York perform for the final few games of the 2023-24 regular season. The Knicks are looking to make a deep playoff run after being bounced in the Conference Semi-Finals in 2023.