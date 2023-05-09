David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The New York Knicks have had an incredibly disappointing second round series in the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat. After an impressive first round series win against the Cleveland Cavaliers despite not having homecourt advantage, they now find themselves on the verge of elimination after dropping Game 4 against the Heat. They do have the comfort of going back home for Game 5, but the Heat have already won at Madison Square Garden in Game 1. Amid the loss, Jalen Brunson did everything he could to try and will the Knicks to victory. His performance placed him in the company of Patrick Ewing and Walt Frazier as the only players in team playoff history to have a game of at least 30 points and ten assists as per the Twitter page StatMuse.

Knicks with a 30p/10a playoff game: — Patrick Ewing

— Walt Frazier And now, Jalen Brunson. pic.twitter.com/TKLASE9t9g — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 9, 2023

Jalen Brunson finished Game 4 with 32 points, four rebounds and 11 assists. He shot 10-21 from the field and 10-11 from the free-throw line but only 2-7 from three-point range. Throughout the NBA Playoffs so far, Brunson has been averaging a playoff career-high 24.4 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals with shooting splits of 44.2 percent shooting from the field, 28.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and a league-leading 94.4 percent from the three-point line. Aside from his three-point efficiency, he’s been brilliant in these playoffs.

Brunson was not named to the All-Star team this season but he certainly had an All-Star caliber year. He was without a doubt one of the absolute best free agent signings this past offseason. For the Knicks to avoid elimination and force the series to a Game 6 back on the Heat’s homecourt, they’ll need another big performance from Brunson.