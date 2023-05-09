A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Julius Randle and the New York Knicks have their backs pressed hard against the wall. One more loss and they’re going to be packing for an early vacation following their 109-101 defeat in Game 4 of their series against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

Those looking for a major reason why the Heat managed to come out on top against New York Monday night can start peeking at the rebounding department. The Heat outrebounded the Knicks, 44-35. Miami also had crucial offensive rebounds that killed attacking chances for Julius Randle and the Knicks. Miami had 13 offensive rebounds to just eight by the Knicks.

Randle was even among the first ones to voice out the Heat’s advantage in terms of effort.

“Just maybe they want it more. I don’t know. That’s been who we are all year. Got to find a way to step up and make those plays, keep this season alive,” Julius Randle said following the game, per Steve Popper of Newsday Sports.

Julius Randle finished the game with 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting from the field to go with nine rebounds in 39 minutes. It was so infuriating for the Knicks to see the likes of Max Strus, Caleb Martin, and even Kyle Lowry help out Bam Adebayo on the glass. The trio of Strus, Martin, and Lowry had 16 of the Heat’s rebounds, including six on the offensive end.

Julius Randle and the Knicks will look to keep their title hopes alive when they return home at Madison Square Garden for Game 5 on Wednesday.