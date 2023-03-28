A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Jalen Brunson has been out of action for the New York Knicks‘ last two games due to a lingering hand injury. The 26-year-old is now in danger of missing his third straight game as the Knicks prepare for a key matchup against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

Jalen Brunson injury status vs. Heat

At this point, it looks like New York will need to try and navigate a win against Miami without Brunson in the picture. This is after the Knicks star was tagged as questionable to play as he continues to deal with a sprain in his right hand.

In other injury news, Derrick Rose could also be absent from Wednesday’s game after being listed as questionable due to a non-COVID illness.

If Brunson is unable to go again, Immanuel Quickley should slide into the starting lineup. The Knicks youngster went off on Monday in a win against the Houston Rockets, putting up a career-high 40 points in the victory. IQ is considered by many as the frontrunner for this season’s Sixth Man of the Year award, but with Brunson sidelined, coach Tom Thibodeau might want to see what Quickley can bring to the table as a starter.

The Knicks are currently fifth in the East with a 43-33 record. The Heat are not too far behind, though, at eighth. Miami is just 2.5 games behind the Knicks, which only means that a lot will be at stake when these two teams battle it out in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.