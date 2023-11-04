Knicks star Jalen Brunson joined Walt Frazier and Stephon Marbury during the game against the Bucks on Friday with his 45 point outburst.

The New York Knicks certainly made one of the better moves of the 2022 offseason when they signed Jalen Brunson in free agency. Brunson had an All-Star caliber 2022-23 season even if he was not selected to the midseason showcase. With the 2023-24 season underway, it looks like Brunson has carried over his strong play into this season. Against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, Brunson's 45 point outburst put him in the same company as former Knicks star point guards such as Walt Frazier and Stephon Marbury as per ESPN's Stats&Info page.

Jalen Brunson has 5 career 40-point games with the Knicks, tying Walt Frazier and Stephon Marbury for the most by a point guard in Knicks history. pic.twitter.com/7rsxwSylrw — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 4, 2023

Jalen Brunson's game against the Bucks gave him his fifth career 40 point game in a Knicks jersey which ties him with both Walt Frazier and Stephon Marbury. It is highly likely that Brunson passes both of them this season.

The No. 33 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks, Brunson has ended up being one of the best players from this draft class. Brunson spent the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Mavericks before leaving in free agency.

Through the Knicks first five games of this season, Brunson has been averaging 20.6 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 37.9 percent shooting from the field, 43.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 78.3 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Knicks haven't gotten off to such a great start though to the season. Despite Brunson's best efforts, they lost to the Bucks, 110-105 dropping them to 2-4 on the season. They're hoping to recapture their success from last season that saw them make the playoffs and advance to the second round.