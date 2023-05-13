Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The New York Knicks may have lost Game 6 to the Miami Heat, but Jalen Brunson is in no way to blame for the defeat. In fact, he’s the biggest reason New York was able to extend the series and keep their Friday showdown close.

Brunson made plenty of history in the hard-fought Game 6, which eventually saw them lose 96-92. Aside from joining Carmelo Anthony as the only players in Knicks history to score 20 or more points in 11 straight playoff outings, Brunson also became the second ‘Bockers player ever to have at least four 30-point games in a single playoff series.

The only other Knick to do it was Bernard King, per Stat Muse.

Jalen Brunson reached the 30-point mark early in the fourth quarter of their meeting with the Heat; however, it didn’t really come as a surprise after his hot start. For those who missed it, Brunson set the tone early for New York and exploded for 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the first quarter of Game 6. He was the reason the Knicks took a 31-24 lead in the opening period.

Unfortunately, the Knicks just weren’t able to protect their lead against the Knicks. Despite Brunson’s astounding 41-point effort, New York couldn’t counter the production from Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo who combined for a 47 piece.

It’s undoubtedly a painful way to end what was an otherwise brilliant night for Brunson. But while Knicks fans wouldn’t be happy with the result, at least they can find some solace from the fact that they have a superstar on the rise in JB.

Hopefully, New York can keep competing for the postseason and eventually the NBA title with Brunson leading the way.