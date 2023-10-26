New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson has fallen victim to the NBA's new anti-flopping rules, getting called for a technical foul for overselling contact in the fourth quarter of their loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony was in the house at Madison Square Garden and couldn't believe what he saw:

Jalen Brunson got called for a technical foul for flopping. Melo wasn't feeling it 😅 pic.twitter.com/VEulBKnZwC — ESPN (@espn) October 26, 2023

The NBA is cracking down on flopping this season. Referees can now call a flopping violation in the event that a player executes a physical act that is intended to cause the opposing player to foul. A flop call can be made during live play or during the next stoppage in play, which is what happened in Brunson's case.

The offending player will be charged with a non-unsportsmanlike technical foul, meaning they don't further risk ejection. However, the opposing team will be awarded a technical free throw.

In addition, Brunson could find himself a little lighter in the wallet before the Knicks next play on Friday. The NBA is now fining players under the new flopping guidelines. The Phoenix Suns' Josh Okogie received the first flopping fine of the season on Wednesday after league officials discovered that he exaggerated contact from Kevon Looney in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's win over the Golden State Warriors.

Okogie was fined $2,000 for the violation.

The NBA implemented its new flopping rules this summer on a one-year trial basis. Expect a lot more players to get called for flopping violations early this season before the players begin to adjust to the new rules.