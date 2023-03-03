When Jalen Brunson was signed as a free agent by the New York Knicks last summer, there were many people who thought the Knicks were overpaying for the pro in his fifth season out of Villanova.

Fast forward to current times, and there aren’t too many people thinking this signing was a waste anymore. Brunson has been key in a resurgence that has the team fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.

In fact, Jalen Brunson is playing so well, it compelled TNT analyst Charles Barkley to say what he’s doing on the court is “historical.” Barkley did try to add some context to this comment, but it really didn’t go over well with the rest of the crew on the NBA on TNT.

"Jalen Brunson is probably one of the best free agent pickups in NBA history… What he's done this year is historical." Agree with Charles Barkley? 🤔pic.twitter.com/5vwSmBuQZJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 3, 2023

Of course, NBA Twitter was listening, and they couldn’t wait to troll Barkley for praising Brunson in this way.

Watch chuck switch up when they a first round exit — Andrey 🇨🇭 (@zbogus77) March 3, 2023

Those were a couple of the responses, but the point is well-taken. Barkley’s opinion, like many others he’s shared, is getting people to wonder what games he’s watching to put the “historical” praise to Brunson’s play.

While Barkley’s words might be a little outrageous, there’s no denying the impact Brunson has had since arriving in New York. He’s averaging 23.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. The numbers speak for themselves, but what might be bigger than the stats is the steadying influence he has provided for a team that was searching for a point guard to guide the ship.

So while Brunson’s impact might not be historic, it’s definitely saying this could be one of the best free agent signings we’ve seen in a while.