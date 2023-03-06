The New York Knicks got a massive win on Saturday against the Boston Celtics to keep their win streak alivekeep their win streak alive. The Knicks pulled off a thrilling 131-129 double overtime victory behind a career-night from third-year guard Immanuel Quickley. Quickley finished the game with 38 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, four steals and two blocked shots. He shot 53.6 percent from the field, 41.7 percent from the three-point line and 75 percent from the free-throw line. Quickley also became the first player this season to have multiple games of playing at least 50 minutes as per Basketball Reference.

Immanuel Quickley is the only player in the NBA to play 50+ minutes in multiple games this season.#NBA | #Knicks pic.twitter.com/SVTbJsIZK0 — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) March 6, 2023

Immanuel Quickley first logged 50 minutes on Dec. 27 against the Dallas Mavericks. He finished that game with 13 points, three rebounds and a career-high 15 assists. He hadn’t played 50 minutes since until Sunday when he logged 55 minutes. This season, Quickley has been averaging 13.o points per game, 4.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists with shooting splits of 44.7 percent shooting from the field, 36.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Behind Quickley’s stellar performance, the Knicks pushed their current win streak to nine games. They are currently 39-27 and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Knicks are one and a half games ahead of the sixth seeded Brooklyn Nets. They are also one and half games behind the fourth seeded Cleveland Cavaliers and home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Quickley was originally drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the No. 25 pick in the 2020 draft and traded to the Knicks on draft night.