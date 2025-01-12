New York Knicks fans may have held their breath for a minute when Jalen Brunson had to exit their game against the Milwaukee Bucks because of an apparent shoulder injury. Luckily, it seems like it may have just been a stinger, and returned back to the court.

Brunson initially had driven to the paint, and after his layup attempt, he signaled to the bench to take him out of the game. That's when he walked to the locker room, and many were uncertain if he would return.

The Knicks were in the lead against the Bucks, and Brunson was having a good game as well.

Jalen Brunson having good season for Knicks

The Knicks are once again one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, and it's mainly because of the play of Jalen Brunson. The point guard is averaging 25.1 points and 7.5 assists per game, as doing all he can to make sure he is aggressive while also getting his teammates involved. The addition of Karl-Anthony Towns has been big for Brunson as well, taking the pressure off of him to do everything on offense.

The Knicks may have one of the best starting lineups in the league, and anybody is liable to have a good game. As they continue to have a solid season, they're going to have to prove that they can beat the teams ahead of them, such as the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. One of their weaknesses of being so top-heavy in the starting lineup is that their bench needs some more depth. It wouldn't be a surprise if they try to make a move before the trade deadline to add some help, but it would also be interesting to see what they'd give up as far as assets.

For now, it looks like they'll stick with what they have and hope they can continue to win games.