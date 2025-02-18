New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson was drafted by Kenny Smith for the All-Star Game, and the pregame speech made by Smith included a funny mistake, according to Brunson's words after the game.

“Kenny [Smith] came in and said, ‘This is the young stars of the league. I didn't want to draft anyone over 25,'” Jalen Brunson said, via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. “And then everyone looked at me. Yeah, I'm 28, and I was like, ‘Ahh.' But it's cool to be in a room like that with those guys who have so much potential and a lot of basketball ahead of them, so I'm always excited when you get to do stuff like this.”

Brunson, 28, but a player who emerged as a star a few seasons ago with the Knicks, was on a team with Jaren Jackson Jr., Evan Mobley, Jalen Williams, Tyler Herro, Darius Garland, Cade Cunningham and Anthony Edwards. Brunson played eight minutes in Team Kenny's 41-32 loss to Team Chuck, and shot 1-for-5 from the field, scoring three points, but also dished out three assists. The new format resulted in Brunson starting in the All-Star Game for the first time in his career.

After All-Star Weekend, Brunson and the Knicks will return to action on Thursday against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden. New York sits at 36-18 overall, 3.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

For much of the season, the Knicks have proven that they can beat the teams they are expected to beat. When it comes to Eastern Conference competitors, it has been a bit of a struggle. However, the win against the Indiana Pacers was an encouraging one before the break. Teams like the Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers are the ones the Knicks will have to beat in the playoffs, however, so those matchups will be notable down the stretch.