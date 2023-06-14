It never takes long for the attention of the NBA world to swing from NBA Finals mode to offseason mode, and for New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson, the league's drug testers are a prime example.

Just hours after the Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in five games to secure the first championship in franchise history, Brunson took to Twitter with the below post.

Off season drug test season in full effect. It’s been 12 hours 😂😂😂 — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) June 13, 2023

Clearly Brunson isn't too concerned about the test, though the way he played this season you could almost be forgiven for thinking he had taken something, particularly in the playoffs.

Brunson was one of the most improved players in the NBA in 2022-23, with his first season with the New York Knicks after three with the Dallas Mavericks the best of his young career by far. He averaged 24.0 points per game as the best player on the team, shooting 49.1.% from the field and 41.0% from long-range, while also dishing out 6.2 assists.

In the playoffs he took it up another level still, and his ultimately fruitless efforts against the NBA Finals-bound Miami Heat were particularly notable. He averaged 31 points in that series and over six assists, including 38 points in Game 5 and 41 points in Game 6 on very efficient shooting.

Those brilliant performances ended up being in vain as the Knicks went down in six games, meaning the offseason of Brunson and his teammates began a little sooner than he would have liked. And, a few weeks after they were eliminated, it's clear for Brunson that the official offseason has now begun.