Jalen Brunson is on a post-game high this Christmas

NBA's Christmas Day games are some of the most highly-anticipated face-offs for basketball fans everywhere. Considering how the league makes sure that fan-favorite and top-ranked teams take center stage during the Holidays, it's no surprise why plenty have encircled the 25th on their calendar for more than just celebration purposes. On Monday, the New York Knicks bested the Milwaukee Bucks, 129-122. After the game, Knicks star Jalen Brunson had a message for everyone who witnessed another big performance from his end:

“Merry Christmas everyone,” Brunson posted on X.

It looks like Brunson's Christmas is one to remember. Prior to the game, the Knicks have lost nine straight games against the Bucks. With Monday's victory, New York's frustrations have finally ended, behind a 38-point night from Brunson.

Knicks take the win on Christmas Day

At first, the game seemed to be close as both teams came out firing right off the bat. However, just late in the first quarter, the Knicks were able to come up with a string of points to take a sizable nine-point lead entering the second period. The lead didn't falter, however, as the Knicks continued to push the pace in the second to enter halftime with an 11-point advantage, 62-51.

As the third quarter began the Bucks were able to cut the lead down to four. However, the Knicks answered and the lead swelled back to 11 going into the final 12 minutes of play. Entering the fourth the Knicks continued to step on the gas, establishing a 16-point lead at one point. Milwaukee's final attempt at a comeback trimmed the lead down to six with 1:30 remaining in regulation. It didn't matter, however, as a floater by Brunson and free throws in the final minute sealed the game for New York.

Aside from Brunson's 38 points, three other Knicks finished with no less than 20 points. It was surely a Christmas Day to remember for Jalen Brunson, who continues his stellar year with yet another performance for the books.