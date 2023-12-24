We're here to share our NBA Christmas odds series, make a Bucks-Knicks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Milwaukee Bucks will try for the two-game sweep as they finish their quick mini-series against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. We're here to share our NBA Christmas odds series, make a Bucks-Knicks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Bucks defeated the Knicks 130-111 at the Garden on Saturday. Now, the teams will meet again, with the Knicks looking to bounce back. The Bucks jumped out to a 36-27 lead. Ultimately, they led by eight at halftime. The Bucks turned it on in the second half and never looked back. Significantly, Giannis Antetokounmkpo led the way with 28 points and seven rebounds. Khris Middleton had 20 points, while Damian Lillard had 19 points and nine rebounds. Likewise, Malik Beasley added 19 points. Bobby Portis had 23 points off the bench.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 36 points. Also, Julius Randle had 26 points and eight rebounds. RJ Barrett had 13 points but struggled to shoot all day, as he went 5 for 17 from the field. Additionally, the bench was awful, racking up just 13 points.

The Bucks shot 52.7 percent from the field, including 50 percent from beyond the arc. Conversely, the Knicks shot 44.1 percent from the field, including 31 percent from the triples. The Bucks dominated the boards 53-41. Also, the Bucks kept the Knicks in the game by committing 14 turnovers, while the Knicks had 11.

The Bucks have won 10 games in a row in this head-to-head series. Now, they are trying to sweep the Knicks for the second straight season. The Bucks defeated the Knicks 111-107 and 109-103 in the two games at the Garden last season. Likewise, they defeated the Knicks 112-92 and 112-100 at the Garden in the season before. The Knicks have not defeated the Bucks since 2021, and not since 2020 at the Garden.

Here are the NBA Christmas odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Knicks Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -3 (-110)

New York Knicks: +3 (-110)

Over: 240.5 (-112)

Under: 240.5 (-108)

How to Watch Bucks vs. Knicks

Time: 12:10 PM ET/9:10 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Bucks are not a complicated team. Ultimately, they have a simple approach to winning. Give it to Antetokounmkpo and see what he can do. Significantly, he is a monster all over the court. Antetokounmkpo can move the ball, and he can pull down the rebounds. When he is not able to do anything, the Bucks turn to Lillard, who is their best new addition. Lillard remains good with the basketball and can distribute the ball to anyone on the court. Also, he finds ways to get to the basket. Lopez remains one of the better big men on the court. Also, Middleton remains awesome as a secondary option. Portis is a force off the bench.

The Bucks are the second-best team in the association in field-goal shooting percentage, including third from beyond the arc. Also, they are 17th in free-throw shooting percentage. The Bucks remain stout on the boards, ranking 10th in rebounds. Also, they are decent with the basketball, ranking 16th in turnovers. The Bucks have remained decent on the defensive rim, ranking 12th in blocked shots.

The Bucks will cover the spread if they continue to score and hit their shots. Then, they must contain Brunson, Randle, and Barrett.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks have four players that can dominate on a given day. First, there is Brunson. He is the true leader of the Knicks and is a force all over the court. When he gets on a heater, the Knicks tend to succeed. But the Knicks need more from him, and he needs more from his teammates. Overall, Randle has remained stout, with 22.8 points per game. But Randle also must take over the load and stop the inconsistent spells. However, Barrett is the one who needs to shoot better. Shooting 29 percent is not going to cut it on most days. Therefore, the Knicks need him to take better shots. Immanuel Quickley is capable of taking over a game. Therefore, he needs to show what he can do.

The Knicks are a poor shooting team, ranking 23rd in field-goal shooting percentage. Despite that, they are eighth in 3-point shooting percentage. The Knicks are a poor free-throw shooting team, ranking 26th from the charity stripe. Meanwhile, they are solid on the boards, ranking sixth in rebounds. The Knicks handle the basketball well, ranking fifth in turnovers. Yet, they are terrible on the defensive rim, ranking 28th in blocked shots.

The Knicks will cover the spread if Brunson, Randle, and Barrett can execute. Then, they need to stop the “Greek Freak” from getting hot.

Final Bucks-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The Knicks hope to create a Christmas Miracle. Yet, with the Bucks dominating them just the other day, it is difficult to see the Knicks bouncing back so quickly.

Final Bucks-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks: -3 (-110)