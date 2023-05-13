Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Jalen Brunson went all out for the New York Knicks in their season-ending Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the rest of his teammates.

Knicks fans know that very well, and so many couldn’t help but criticize all other players not named Brunson for their performance on Friday night.

Brunson exploded for 41 points in the game and was the sole reason the Knicks avoided what would have been an embarrassing blowout. The star guard set the tone early and scored 15 points in the opening frame. However, New York wasn’t able to maintain their lead as JB failed to get the help he needed.

After Brunson, the Knicks’ second top scorer is Julius Randle with 15 points. RJ Barrett and Josh Hart had 11 points each, but on horrendous shooting percentages. Barrett actually made just one of his 10 field goal attempts in the 96-92 loss.

The New York faithful didn’t hold back in slamming the team, all while sharing their pain for Brunson.

“And that’ll be all. Just a complete failure from all Knicks not named Jalen Brunson,” Knicks Muse tweeted.

Another fan said, “My heart goes out to Brunson…fckn beast…his teammates and his coach let him down tonight…proud to have him rep our city and our team.”

“Damn what a way to go out… great season from the Knicks. Brunson has proven he is legit and the Knicks have to move on from Randle,” a third supporter shared.

Here are more reactions to Brunson’s historic night and the Knicks’ ugly performance overall:

Jalen Brunson to the rest of the Knicks starters tonight pic.twitter.com/ItWUBhbjAo — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 13, 2023

MY HEART GOES OUT TO BRUNSON…FCKN BEAST…HIS TEAMMATES AND HIS COACH LET HIM DOWN TONIGHT…PROUD TO HAVE HIM REP OUR CITY AND OUR TEAM 💪🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/lGQGBbx7B1 — Ari From Manhattan (@Arifromanhattan) May 13, 2023

Jalen Brunson been doing this for the Knicks this entire season pic.twitter.com/65KQJhrw7z — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 13, 2023

True enough, in no way should Brunson be blamed for the Knicks’ latest loss. He was the lone bright spot on Friday night and the fans couldn’t have asked for more from him. As for the rest of the roster, the front office might want to look at it again and assess what they need to do next. They now have the offseason to do it, though.