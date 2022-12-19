By Erik Slater · 5 min read

It has been a rough go of it for New York City basketball for the better part of the last two decades. The New York Knicks hold the NBA’s worst record since 2000 and have finished above .500 just five times in the last 22 seasons. New York has won one playoff series during that time. Meanwhile, even though the Brooklyn Nets made back-to-back finals appearances in 2001-02 and 2002-03, the team has won just four playoff series since and spent several periods in the league’s basement.

However, NYC hoops are on an upswing this season. Brooklyn (19-12) and New York (17-13) find themselves in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff hunt. Both teams won Sunday, with the Nets claiming their sixth straight in Detroit and the Knicks overcoming a late deficit in Indiana for their seventh in a row. This marks the first time since 1976-77, the Nets’ first season in the NBA, that both teams have active win streaks of six-plus games at the same time.

The Nets fought back from 18 and 19-point deficits in their last two wins at Toronto and Detroit. Led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn has posted a 10-1 record over their last 11 games. Durant (32.7 PPG) and Irving (28.0 PPG) are the league’s highest-scoring pairing over the span at 60.1 points per game.

Irving’s step-back buzzer-beater, the first of his career, lifted the Nets to a victory over the Toronto Raptors Friday.

KYRIE IRVING HITS THE BUZZER BEATER TRIPLE FOR THE WIN!

Durant leads the league in total points this season, scoring 30.4 per night while appearing in 30 of 31 games. The former MVP also leads the league in field goal percentage (56.5) among 29 players attempting 17.5 or more shots per game. Durant scored 26 of his 43 points in the third quarter Sunday, including three-straight triples to end the frame. The 26 points are the most the 34-year-old has scored in a quarter during his career.

“I understand the game more. I’m not too surprised by anything that’s thrown at me,” Durant said of his hot start to the season. “I’m on a different level mentality-wise than I was as a younger player or a few years ago. I feel like I had some great stretches before, but this is pretty solid. I’m having fun.”

“Mentally I’m getting better and I’m starting to understand on a different level.”

When was the last time a player hit three-straight threes in under a minute? Incredible heat check from KD to close the 3rd last night.

The Nets have also received important contributions from their supporting cast during the recent success. Nic Claxton and Yuta Watanabe are having breakout seasons while playing significant two-way roles.

Claxton leads the NBA in field goal percentage (74.0) and ranks second in the league in blocks at 2.4 per game. The fourth-year center has also cemented himself as one of the league’s top perimeter-defending big men in the Nets’ switch-heavy scheme. Watanabe leads the league in three-point percentage (52.7) and has propelled Brooklyn to victory with clutch plays down the stretch of several wins.

The Nets are 15-5 since Jacque Vaughn was officially named head coach. Vaughn’s squad has been the league’s best clutch team this season, posting a 12-3 record in games within five points in the last five minutes. Brooklyn holds the league’s best net rating (29.7) while shooting 50.6 percent from the field (3rd) and 42.1 percent from three (2nd) during those minutes.

On the other hand, Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett have led the Knicks during their win streak. The trio has accounted for 71.5 points per game during the stretch.

Randle is averaging 26.7 points on 42.7 percent shooting during the streak. Brunson is shooting 5o.0 percent from three on 4.3 attempts per game. The first-year Knick scored a game-high 30 points on 11 of 22 shooting as New York overcame a six-point deficit in the final two minutes Sunday.

Jalen Brunson came up CLUTCH in the Knicks' 7th straight win. 30 PTS

3 AST

3 3PM

2 STL

Barrett has posted 22.3 points per game on 35.9 percent shooting from three during the stretch after struggling early. The former number two pick was shooting just 40.7 percent from the field and 28.2 percent from three prior.

The Knicks have posted the league’s second-best net rating (15.1) during the win streak. And Randle credited the team’s aggressive mindset on defense following Sunday’s 109-106 win over the Pacers.

“We trust each other. We help each other. We’re in the right position. We’re the aggressor, not them, and it works. It’s contagious,” the forward said via Fred Katz of The Athletic.

The extended win streaks come after slow starts for both teams. Brooklyn opened the year 2-7 before firing Steve Nash for Vaughn. Tom Thibodeau’s seat was beginning to heat up after New York opened the year 10-13 before ripping off seven straight.

The two teams met once so far this season, a 112-85 Nets home win in which Brooklyn led by as many as 35 points. The win marked Brooklyn’s eighth straight over New York dating back to January 2020. While it has been a lopsided affair during his time with the Nets, Durant said New York City’s passion for basketball will always make the matchup a rivalry.

“Regardless of each team’s record, it’s always going to be a rivalry,” Durant said postgame. “Regardless of who’s on the floor, it’s always going to be a rivalry, because the fans here in New York City are so passionate and they love sports so much that there’s always going to be competition.”

That rivalry can reach new levels if both teams continue their winning ways this season. The Knicks and Nets meet again on January 28 in Brooklyn.

Both teams will play host to Golden State in their next games. New York will look to build their longest winning streak since 2014 against the Warriors Tuesday. The Nets will host Golden State Wednesday before a prime opportunity to make up more ground in the East standings against the Bucks and Cavaliers.