New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson sang San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama's praises on Wednesday.

Victor Wembanyama's first-ever game at Madison Square Garden earned him a new admirer in New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson. The latter chimed in on the San Antonio Spurs' rookie sensation after the Knicks' 126-105 win on Wednesday, per Knicks Videos.

Jalen Brunson was asked about being on the court with Victor Wembanyama for the first time: "That's a tall dude. Very tall dude. He's going to be great. He's going to be a very spectacular player. He already is, honestly" pic.twitter.com/nVUuO2ndrA — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) November 9, 2023

“He's gonna be really good,” Jalen Brunson added.

The Knicks defense clamped down on Victor Wembanyama on Wednesday. Wemby scored 14 points on four-of-14 shooting from the field.

On the other hand, the three-headed monster of Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and RJ Barrett combined for 72 points for the Knicks. Randle outmuscled the Spurs' big men all game long. He finished with a game-high 16 rebounds.

Indeed, the game was a learning experience for young Victor Wembanyama. He had huge expectations about seeing Madison Square Garden for the first time on Wednesday. Wemby admitted prior to tip-off the historic venue wasn't as huge as he imagined it to be.

Nobody has ever seen anybody like Victor Wembanyama

Jalen Brunson hasn't been the only NBA star who sang Victor Wembanyama's praises.

Los Angeles Lakers defensive specialist Michael Cooper compared Wemby to the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Cooper felt Wembanyama can put his tall and lanky frame to good use when knocking down jumpers. If Wemby can develop a sky hook, he'll become unstoppable, for sure.

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant also weighed in on Victor Wembanyama's future.

“Yeah, I don't see anybody else in his game,” KD said.

“So he's his own player, he's gonna create his own lane. He's much different than anybody who's every played. You can try to compare, but he's gonna carve out his own lane,” Durant added.

Here's the overwhelming consensus so far: the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama brings his unique skill set to the table. We've never seen anybody quite like Wemby.

Don't act surprised if Victor Wembanyama earns his first NBA MVP award in a few years' time.