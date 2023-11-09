Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama gets real about his thoughts on the Madison Square Garden ahead of the meeting with the Knicks.

San Antonio Spurs super rookie Victor Wembanyama is making his first NBA appearance at the Mecca of Basketball Wednesday night, as his team takes on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Prior to the game, Wembanyama was asked about his thoughts on his upcoming debut at the said arena and admitted that he realized MSG is not as big as he thought it was.

Wembanyama on his MSG debut pic.twitter.com/bYhZb6qgBQ — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) November 8, 2023

Well, if you're Victor Wembanyama, everything can appear smaller.

In any case, the French star will look to put on a show at The Garden, the place the greatest players in the past and present often looked forward to having a huge game at. The Madison Square Garden has the aura not many other NBA arenas bring, and it's where career- moments for a player are frequently made.

Wembanyama and the Spurs arrive in New York looking to prevent a three-game losing streak. Prior to Wednesday's contest, the Spurs lost to the Toronto Raptors at home and to the Indiana Pacers on the road on Sunday and Monday, respectively. After a full day of rest on Tuesday, the Spurs are determined to get back to their winning ways versus the Knicks, who are coming off a thrilling 111-97 victory over James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

Wembanyama has been carrying himself well on the court so far in his very young NBA career. He enters the Knicks game averaging 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks in 28.9 minutes per game, while also shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from behind the arc.