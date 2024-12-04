While New York Knicks guards Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart share NBA Cup motivation for different reasons, former NBA guard Jeff Teague is endorsing All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns. On a recent episode of the Club 520 podcast, Teague labeled Towns as someone who’s quickly rising into the conversation for this year’s Most Valuable Player.

Teague wouldn’t go as far as calling Towns a top-tier favorite. Still, KAT’s ascension into the bottom half of potential candidates is worth noting.

“He went to New York. We thought that’d be a lot of pressure on him. We were like, damn, KAT’s been having up and down moments. Sometimes he doesn’t handle pressure well, I guess you could say, but he stepped up to the plate,” Teague said. “25 [points] and 13 [rebounds]. Low key, low key, he’s starting to creep into that conversation, bro. [He’s] low, he’s bottom 7, but he’s rising. You need to talk about that MVP conversation a little bit.”

Towns is averaging 25.1 points, 13.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 0.9 blocks per game for the Knicks this season. While it’s still relatively early, it’s some of the best numbers he has averaged throughout his ten-year career. At the same time, the Knicks are 8-2 in their last 10 games, including Tuesday’s 121-106 win against the Orlando Magic.

Karl-Anthony isn’t putting up the same numbers as Denver Nuggets’ defending MVP, Nikola Jokic, averaging a triple-double (30.1 points, 13.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists). Still, he’s been a constant bright spot for the Knicks while finding his rhythm in the Big Apple.

Towns finished with a team-high 23 points, 15 rebounds, and two blocks in the Knicks’ NBA Cup win against the Magic. KAT led six Knicks players who scored in double-digits, including Jalen Brunson, who finished with 21 points. At Madison Square Garden, Mikal Bridges added 19 points, OG Obunoby and Miles McBride added 18, while Josh Hart notched a triple-double (13 rebounds, 11 points, and 10 assists).

It’s the kind of MVP-type of leadership that grabbed Jeff Teague’s attention 21 games into the Knicks’ regular season and following their 4-0 record in the NBA Cup’s opening round.

Tom Thibodeau reveals immediate concern after Knicks’ win

Amid Knicks star center Karl-Anthony Towns’ dominant stretch of games, head coach Tom Thibodeau isn’t thinking about the NBA Cup. The Knicks advanced to the quarterfinal round. They’ll host the Hawks on Dec. 11. Meanwhile, Thibodeau remains focused on his next opponent, the Hornets.

When asked about the Knicks’ second-round opponent following their blowout win against the Magic, their third consecutive victory, Thibodeau made it clear where his focus lies, per SNY Knicks’ X, formerly Twitter.

“I’m just worried about Charlotte,” Thibodeau said.

Expand Tweet

The Knicks have been on a tear lately, beating opponents by 15+ points, including a 33-point win against the Pelicans, in two of their last three outings.