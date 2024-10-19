As the New York Knicks opener against the Boston Celtics is right around the corner, there is a possibility that star Josh Hart believes it's coming at a bad time. With the Knicks still building chemistry with new additions like Karl-Anthony Towns, they showed they might need more work as they lost to the Washington Wizards in the preseason finale, 118-117.

Knicks' Josh Hart has a candid concern on his team

Hart was was candid when speaking about the struggles of the team as Towns and other new acquisition Mikal Bridges are on shooting slumps, Precious Achiuwa got hurt Friday, and Landry Shamet still deals with an injury. Still, Hart would go through the scenarios needed for them to be better, but said he was “lost” according to Newsday.

“I’m lost. I have no idea,” Hart said. “There’s a couple days we have until Boston. So whether that’s trying to get a rhythm with that starting unit or we give somebody else a look and my role changes and comes off the bench and go with that unit. So just trying to figure out right now; I pretty much have no idea. But we’ll see what happens in Boston.’’

There is no doubt that Hart is an integral piece to the Knicks as while he doesn't score as much as Brunson or as expected from Towns and Bridges, he is crucial to the team's defense and rebounding ability. He also has the makings of New York's leader as one of the possibilities he did mention was being relegated to the bench, but he talks about finding the best way for everybody to showcase their strengths.

“[Jalen Brunson] and KAT’s our engine,” Hart said. “I feel like we played pretty well this preseason. So I’m cool with that. I just think we can just figure out a way where we can be our best selves or whatever — roles or minutes.”

Knicks hoping to be fully ready by opener

Bridges was acquired by the Knicks in a blockbuster trade that reunited him with his Villanova teammates, despite the team later trading Donte DiVincenzo for Towns. He has the makings of being significant for New York, but he's currently not in rhythm as he missed all 10 of his shots from beyond the arch Friday, which he sees the light ahead of the tunnel as well as head coach Tom Thibodeau.

“Get them out now,” Bridges said. “Get the misses out now. And get ready for the 82-game season.”

“Sometimes you’re going to make, sometimes you’re going to miss,” Thibodeau said. “Just take the right ones.”

At any rate, the Knicks made the NBA-shattering moves for a reason as they believe they can contend in the Eastern Conference with the likes of the Boston Celtics and even win their first championship since 1973. Last season, New York was the second seed until they were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in seven games in the conference semi finals.

With the preseason now behind them, fans will get their first look at the new roster in a meaningful game as they face the Celtics on Tuesday, Oct. 22. After hearing Hart, it will be interesting for fans to see if the concerns are valid or just a modest way to express their need for improvement.