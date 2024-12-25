The New York Knicks got a big 117-114 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Christmas Day, and Mikal Bridges did the heavy lifting on offense with 41 points. After receiving much criticism early on in the season after a slow start individually, Bridges is playing to expectations now, and Josh Hart, who played a big role as well, asked the media for apology forms after his teammate's big performance.

“That's my brother. That's my brother, I know what he can do,” Josh Hart said, via SNY Knicks on X. “I know his mindset. People gotta realize, you know, not one player in this league has a great game for all 82 games. There's peaks and valleys in this league. There's gonna be high points, there's gonna be low points, and that's why you always try to stay even keel. And he's a guy that did that. He put the work in. When you see someone put the work in you know what he's capable of, you know the character that he has, and we knew that. We knew it was just a matter of time before he kind of found it. And now he found it, and y'all not saying nothing. Get some damn apology forms out. I'll be collecting them next game, and give him his flowers, because he's playing well.”

The Knicks made the big move to give up five first-round picks to acquire Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets over the summer, so that put a spotlight on his early struggles. Now, he and the Knicks are hitting their stride as the new pieces are fitting together better seemingly by the game.

Josh Hart a hero as well for Knicks in win vs. Spurs

Bridges stole the show, dueling with Victor Wembanyama, who scored 42 points in the game. With Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns not performing to their usual standard, Bridges stepped up as that third scorer who could take over a game. However, Hart made several big plays down the stretch.

Hart shot 4-for-8 from the field, and his one made three-point shot was a key one to keep the Knicks within striking distance down the stretch, cutting the Spurs' lead from 102-97 to 102-100. He also grabbed 12 rebounds in the game, with two huge ones at the end of the game. The first came with 17.1 seconds left off of a Brunson miss, and the second came off of an OG Anunoby missed three-point shot with just a tenth of a second left. The Knicks ran out the clock from there, and the Spurs did not get a chance to tie the game.