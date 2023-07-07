Josh Hart's social media exploits have been one of the more interesting subplots of the 2023 NBA offseason. The New York Knicks wing is one of the more enjoyable online posters and recently took an innocent jab at Stephen A. Smith.

ESPN's Get Up ran a segment titled “Incredibly Stupid Hypotheticals” discussing if Stephen A. could score 15 points in an NBA game. Hart wasn’t having any of it, pausing his workout to respond to the prompt.

Had to pause my workout to say….Hell No @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/LxO2YueeZV — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 7, 2023

Stephen A. promptly responded. “You still mad at me for getting on you for publicizing sucking on breast milk?” he said. Hart will probably be hearing about this for the rest of his life.

Haaaaa. Don’t even try it bro 😀😀😀

You still mad at me for getting on you for publicizing sucking on breast milk?😀😀😀 https://t.co/Rs1RMXW7N9 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 7, 2023

Who could forget the time when Hart asked on Twitter if anyone had ever tried breastmilk before? It was a totally normal question that sent the online world into an uproar. The Knicks wing will probably never have an online moment that gets as much traction and earns as much vitriol. His quibble with Stephen A. is fun, though.

Recently, Hart teased that he, Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges would be on the same team again, leaving out the context that they were teammates on Team USA. Bridges, the Brooklyn Nets' star who played with Hart and Brunson at Villanova, took the bait and Hart explained himself.

Social media fun aside, Stephen A Smith is a Knicks fan and is surely pleased that Josh Hart exercised his player option to stay with the team. His energy and defensive versatility gave New York a huge boost last season.