Josh Hart has been making all sorts of headlines of late, and you can't really say that it was for the right reasons. The New York Knicks forward had NBA Twitter buzzing recently after he hinted that he tried out his partner's breast milk. Hart, who recently became a new dad, garnered all sorts of reactions for his controversial tweet, which also included Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson wanting to cut all ties with his buddy.

Hart has now decided to break his silence on this whole brouhaha. Speaking to Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, the Knicks stud admitted that yes, he did actually taste his wife's breast milk via a hilarious blind-tasting fiasco. Apparently, it tastes like sweet almond milk:

“They blindfolded me and I was trying the different ones,” Hart revealed. “I tried it out. It was like vanilla-flavored almond milk. That's how it tasted.”

For some reason, Hart thought it was a good idea to tweet about it to “see what people think.” A lot of folks found it hilarious, but at the same time, the Knicks forward also received some backlash for what others thought was an utterly disgusting act. Jalen Brunson was clearly part of the latter group.

Amid his recent confession, Josh Hart wants to make it abundantly clear, however, that he has not developed an addition to his wife's breast milk:

“I think people think I'm out here just indulging in [breast milk] 24/7. I'm not,” he said. “… That's not it. It was just probably not even… it wasn't even like a shot of breast milk. It wasn't bad, I'll say that.”

That's good to know, Josh.