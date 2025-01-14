The New York Knicks are struggling right now, as the team has lost 5 of their last 10 games. Knicks players aren't happy with this losing skid, and are working to turn the ship back in the right direction.

“We're losing games I feel like we shouldn't be losing,” Knicks player Josh Hart said, per ESPN. “We've got to start figuring it out. We're halfway through. There's nothing we can do about the first half now. But if we want to be the team we're trying to be at the end of the season, we need to start correcting stuff now.”

New York is 26-15 on the season, after a loss on Monday to the Detroit Pistons. Hart says the team has to guard better, after allowing the Pistons to pour in 124 points. Pistons guard Cade Cunningham went off, scoring 36 points.

“Defensively, we've got to be better,” Hart added. “We've just got to be better there.”

Knicks fans probably agree, as the team has given up 120 points or more in two of the last three games.

The Knicks are looking for a return to the NBA Finals

The Knicks have actually played the first half of the season with a better record than some expected. New York's 26-15 mark is better than what they put up last year in the first half, when they went 24-17. It's actually the best start under head coach Tom Thibodeau, in terms of wins and losses in his tenure there.

Knicks fans however feel restless. The team's been losing steam in recent games, and there are also injuries impacting the lineup. The Knicks are expected to have some movement ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, as Jericho Sims might be heading out of the Big Apple.

New York's record against some of the best teams in the NBA is also suspect. The Knicks are 0-5 against the top two teams from each conference, which can't give fans much comfort. The team also has a very daunting schedule to close out the season, with several meetings coming up against the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

There are signs of hope, however, as the team has spent the first part of this season breaking in some new players. Karl-Anthony Towns joined the team in a trade from Minnesota. This season, Towns is averaging 25 points and 14 rebounds a game. Towns is currently dealing with a finger injury.

Statistically, he's doing better this season than last year. His shooting percentage, rebounding average, and three-point field goal percentage are all up. Knicks fans hope Towns can help lead the team back to the NBA Finals, where it hasn't been in years. New York lost to Indiana in the playoffs last year.

The Knicks next play the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.