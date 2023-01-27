Thursday night pitted two old rivals as the Boston Celtics hosted the New York Knicks at the TD Garden. Unsurprisingly, the matchup produced quite a spectacle with the game needed an extra period to decide a winner. In the end, that turned out to be Julius Randle and the Knicks as they handed the Celtics with a 120-117 loss at home.

The game went down the wire as both teams refused to give up an inch. With just 7.6 seconds remaining in overtime and the Celtics down one point, Jaylen Brown had a chance to win the game with two go-ahead free throws. He was 5-of-5 from the line at that point, which is why it was stunning to see him miss two free throws in a row with the game on the line.

RJ Barrett ended up securing the defensive rebound after Brown’s miss, and the Knicks star sank both of his free throws after getting fouled by Al Horford. That served as the final nail in the coffin for Boston as the Knicks escaped with a 120-117 win.

As Barrett was taking his free throws, Julius Randle could not help but go full savage on Brown for his game-deciding misses. The Knicks star did not have to utter a single word, but the look on his face said it all:

Lmao Julius Randle smiles at Jaylen Brown after he missed two crucial free throws 😁 pic.twitter.com/0GZpY6vWHM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 27, 2023

thought i would never see the day.https://t.co/e92cCdNOYipic.twitter.com/fn6ej4P6nv — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 27, 2023

Brown couldn’t even muster the strength to look Randle in the eye. He knew he had just cost his team the game with his clutch misses, and Brown just couldn’t respond to Randle’s savagery.

For his part, Julius Randle had another monster performance in this one, exploding for a game-high 37 points on 13-of-25 shooting, to go along with five triples, nine rebounds, and two assists in 37 minutes of play. Most importantly, the Knicks are going home with the W.