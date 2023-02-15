When New York Knicks big man Julius Randle plays in the All-Star Game this coming weekend, he hopes he’ll be on the same side as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

Randle is certainly doing everything he can to make that happen, even sending a rather hilarious plea for James to draft him to Team LeBron.

Speaking to reporters before the Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, Randle shared his desire to play alongside James and Paul George. When asked why he wanted to suit up for Team LeBron, the Knicks superstar gave two reasons: one, he hasn’t played with the Lakers forward before, and second, it might be the last chance for him to do so.

“It would be fun to do before he gets his old ass outta here,” Randle said of playing with James, per Knicks Videos.

Julius Randle made it to the All-Star Game in 2021, but he ended up in Team Durant. He and the Lakers also parted ways in 2018, the same year LeBron James joined the Purple and Gold.

It will definitely be interesting to see if James would pick Randle to his team. Due to the changes in the All-Star Game this year, the voted captains for each team will do their player selection right before the All-Star Game on Sunday.

Maybe LeBron can also fulfill Randle’s other wish and take Paul George to his team as well so all three can play together? Sure enough, the Knicks scorer would be ecstatic about that.