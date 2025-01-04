ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Knicks will face the Chicago Bulls on Friday. It's a classic NBA rivalry at the United Center as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Knicks-Bulls prediction and pick.

The Bulls lead the head-to-head series 129-118. Recently, the Bulls defeated the Knicks 124-123 on November 13, 2024, at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are 6-4 over the past 10 games. Likewise, they are 3-2 in the past five games at the United Center.

Here are the Knicks-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Bulls Odds

New York Knicks: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Chicago Bulls: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +190

Over: 234 (-110)

Under: 234 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Bulls

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: MSG, CHSN, and NBA TV

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Karl-Anthony Towns says there is more to come as the Knicks enter 2025, hoping to win their first NBA title since 1973. Significantly, they came into the weekend ranking third in the Eastern Conference, with a chance to claim the second spot by the end of the weekend.

The Knicks faltered against the Bulls last time because they fell behind by 22 points at one point in the third quarter. This put them in a situation where they needed a comeback, which unfortunately fell short. Ultimately, Jalen Brunson finished that game with 24 points and eight assists while shooting 9 for 20. Everyone knows the potential Brunson has for taking over a game. Thus, expect much more of him in this game.

Towns was amazing in this game, scoring 46 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 18 for 30. Meanwhile, Mikal Bridges had 20 points and six rebounds while going 8 for 15 from the floor. OG Anunoby struggled, scoring 14 points and nine rebounds while shooting 5 for 14 from the hardwood. Likewise, Josh Hart scored just six points off the bench while shooting 3 for 6.

The Knicks did not do anything bad in this game. Yet, they didn't do enough to take control of this game early enough. The best course of action for the Knicks on the road is to win the board battle and dominate the paint. Making their shots is important too, especially at the free-throw line.

The Knicks will cover the spread if Brunson can find his shot and give the Knicks a boost while Anunoby shoots better. Then, they must win the board battle and clamp down on defense.

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bulls have not made highlights lately. Yet, there was one sign of life as Lonzo Ball had his first dunk in three years, which showed Bulls' fans the possibilities if the point guard was truly over his injury issues. When the Bulls beat the Knicks the first time around, they did it by barely having better shooting than them and making four more free throws. Getting to the charity stripe is essential.

Zack LaVine was elite in this game, garnering 31 points and eight assists while shooting 12 for 17 from the floor, including 4 for 8 from the triples. Meanwhile, Coby White hit the game-winning free throws while finishing with 22 points. Nikola Vucevic had a double-double and finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 4 for 9 from the floor. Also, Patrick Williams had 18 points while shooting 6 for 9 from the field. Josh Giddey had five points while shooting 2 for 7.

The Bulls barely beat the Knicks because of their ability to hit more free throws. Getting chances at home will be critical, and the Bulls must contain the best players for the Knicks. They also did a good job of containing Brunson while allowing Towns to go off.

The Bulls will cover the spread if LaVine can continue to put up buckets and find ways to get to the basket. Then, they must play solid defense and not allow Towns or Brunson to drive to the hole and have easy shots.

Final Knicks-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The Knicks are 18-15-1 against the spread, while the Bulls are 16-17-1 against the odds. Moreover, the Knicks are 1-2 against the spread on no rest and 1-4 against the odds when they are at a rest disadvantage. The Bulls are 7-9 against the spread at home.

The Knicks will be coming off a game against the Thunder. While Oklahoma City to Chicago is not the most difficult trip, the Knicks have not proven they can handle the rigors of the back-to-back. Additionally, they have already struggled against the Bulls this season. While I can see the Knicks finding a way to win this game, it won't be easy. Therefore, I have the Bulls covering the spread at home against the Knicks.

Final Knicks-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls: +5.5 (-110)