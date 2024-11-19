The New York Knicks employ one of the best big men in the league in Karl-Anthony Towns, traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, besides Towns, their big rotation is pretty thin, with Mitchell Robinson out with injury and Isaiah Hartenstein leaving in free agency for the Oklahoma City Thunder. (He's also injured.) As the Knicks embark on a grueling five-game road trip, they hope to boost their frontcourt with the possible injury return of Precious Achiuwa.

“Tom Thibodeau said he believes Precious Achiuwa, who has been out with a hamstring strain since the preseason finale, will accompany the team on its 5-game, 10-day road trip,” Knicks beat writer Kristian Winfield said on X, formerly Twitter.

Knicks need frontcourt help

So far this season, Karl-Anthony Towns has performed to standard in New York, averaging 26.4 points on 54.2% shooting with 12.4 boards in 13 games, and it might be safe to say he's the best player on the team.

However, everyone knows the Knicks didn't bring him in to be a defensive force, but their lack of depth at the frontcourt has forced Thibs to play him at center for extended minutes.

They did promote second-round draft pick Ariel Hukporti from a two-way contract, and Jericho Sims has played well behind Towns as the backup five.

Still, the Knicks need actual rotation players up front, and the possible injury return of Precious Achiuwa, out since the preseason with a hamstring strain, should come just in time, especially since they'll face three playoff teams on their five-game road trip: the Suns, the Nuggets, and the Mavericks.

On the other hand, the Suns are without Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal; the Nuggets might not have Nikola Jokic, and they are a sorry team without him; and the Mavs might not play Luka Doncic, who has a bruised right knee.

More help

Meanwhile, the Knicks are also waiting for Mitchell Robinson's foot to recover fully so they could fill their frontcourt gaps. Early projections have set his return in December/January, and they want to see how Robinson fits with Towns, particularly if they can mesh together on both sides of the ball.

Nobody had believed KAT would pair well with Rudy Gobert on the Wolves, but the former's perimeter shooting allowed the pairing to work.

Towns at the four allowed him to hover around the wing while Gobert parked himself in the paint to get rebounds and easy putbacks. On defense, Towns could crash the boards, but it was the Frenchman who controlled the interior, blocking shots and inhaling rebounds.

The Knicks might want to see if Towns and Robinson could follow the same formula. This time, though, KAT should still stay at the five with Achiuwa at the four, but Precious should provide enough defensive versatility to contend with other good teams.