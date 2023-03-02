The New York Knicks convincingly won the latest battle for New York against the Brooklyn Nets, winning their seventh consecutive game by a score of 142-118. Several Knicks shined in the win, including big man Mitchell Robinson.

As the Nets posted one of their worst defensive performances of the season, Robinson recorded 13 points, 10 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block while shooting 6-6 from the field. Meanwhile, Claxton had nine points on 3-7 shooting to go along with eight boards, three assists and a block. Robinson got the best of him on numerous plays, such as a putback dunk after fighting for an offensive rebound.

Robinson’s strong game coupled with Claxton’s struggles gave him the confidence to declare himself the best center in New York after the Knicks win “Fun fact: Best center in New York,” Robinson said on Twitter. “and I’m Standing 10 toes on that.”

The debate between Nic Claxton and Mitchell Robinson is an interesting one, as both young centers have more traditional skill sets yet still impact the game at high levels. Claxton is more versatile on defense and has averaged more blocks per game this season. But Robinson is bigger and one of the best rebounders in the NBA, especially on the offensive end. In this game, though, Robinson certainly had the upper hand.

Jalen Brunson powered the Knicks’ win with 39 points, six assists and five rebounds. They came close to setting multiple franchise records as they remain undefeated in the Josh Hart era while Brooklyn still has to find itself after a massive roster shake-up.