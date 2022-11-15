Published November 15, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The New York Knicks’ players decided to take action following their recent 145-135 loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Julius Randle reportedly called for a players only team dinner on Monday night ahead of the Knicks’ road game against the Jazz in Utah, per Steve Popper.

The players said it was a positive experience. Accountability was reportedly stressed during the meeting.

The Knicks enter Tuesday’s game against Utah sporting a 6-7 record. New York has legitimate playoff aspirations and they want to make sure they climb back over the .500 mark as soon as possible. On paper, the Knicks believe they can get the job done against the Jazz. However, Utah is 10-5 on the year and have continued to exceed expectations.

The Knicks’ recent struggles have placed the job security of Tom Thibodeau in question. He will be fine if New York turns things around soon, but their brutal 145-135 loss to a lowly Thunder team certainly does not help matters.

RJ Barrett has faced inconsistency as of late. If he is able to find a steady rhythm, that would be crucial for the Knicks. Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle will look to lead the charge for New York.

In the end, the Knicks have potential. Their big 3 is solid and New York features a decent amount of depth. There have been times in the past where players only meetings help change the dynamic and culture around a team. Perhaps that will be the case for the Knicks moving forward.