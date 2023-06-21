Obi Toppin has been mentioned in rumors indicating that his future with the New York Knicks might be up in the air. Now a report has surfaced that him and Tom Thibodeau got into an altercation after the Game 4 loss against the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs, reports The Athletic's Fred Katz.

“According to league sources who were present, once the final buzzer sounded Toppin aired his grievances to Thibodeau. The 24-year-old wants to play, and he wants to win. That evening, neither happened. An intense verbal altercation occurred between the player and coach as the group trekked to the Kaseya Center visiting locker room in Miami. It spilled into the postgame meeting once the doors closed.”

This altercation came after Tom Thibodeau benched Obi Toppin for both the third and fourth quarters of Game 4, a game that led to a 3-1 deficit for the Knicks. Although Toppin is known to be mild-mannered, not playing for the entire second half of a very important game seemed to be the straw that broke the camel's back.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With reports of tension between Toppin and Thibodeau, the Knicks forward seeing his tenure in New York end prematurely might be trending towards a likelihood. For Knicks fans this will be jarring news, as Toppin has endeared himself in his first few seasons into becoming a New York fan favorite.

An altercation between Obi Toppin and Tom Thibodeau does not guarantee that Toppin will be playing elsewhere soon, but it doesn't look good for his future in New York. Stay tuned to see if the Knicks opt to send Toppin elsewhere as the 2023 NBA Draft approaches on Thursday night.