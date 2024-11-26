The New York Knicks tied a franchise record for assists in a game with 45 in their 145-118 win over the Denver Nuggets, the team announced on X, formerly known as Twitter. The Knicks were also the first NBA team since 1991 to record 45 or more assists and less than 10 turnovers, according to KnicksMuse.

The Knicks bounced back from a loss to the Utah Jazz with a dominant offensive performance against the Nuggets. When New York traded for Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves, the upside for the team offensively was seen as sky high. Towns was a perfect fit at center offensively, and this type of performance is one that many expected to see throughout the season.

The threat Towns is as a shooter makes the Knicks a much more balanced starting lineup. It opens opportunities for players like Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges. OG Anunoby had the standout night, with 40 points, while Towns had 30 points and 15 assists. Bridges struggled, shooting 6-for-16 from the field and 2-for-8 from three. Brunson ended up scoring 23. For Anunoby, it is a continuation of what has been a great start to the season for him, and he is on track for potentially his best season if he keeps this up.

The hope for the Knicks was always that this starting lineup would be one of, if not the best in the NBA offensively. They lived up to that billing against the Nuggets, and that is with Bridges not performing well.

Knicks look to close road trip strong

The Knicks have been on a road trip out west for the last three games. They started out with a 138-122 win over the Phoenix Suns, and then ended up losing 121-106 to the Jazz before the win over the Nuggets. They will start to head back east in the next few games, as they will play the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, and then the Charlotte Hornets on Black Friday before returning home to play the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 1.

So far, the Knicks are 10-7 overall, sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. There is a lot of time left in the season, and New York hopes to run down some of the teams ahead of them. The Orlando Magic are a game in front of them at 12-8, while the Boston Celtics at 15-3 and Cleveland Cavaliers at 17-1 are much further ahead. It will be interesting to see how this Knicks team fares as it continues to gel.