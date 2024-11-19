OG Anunoby is having a different kind of start to his season, Hollywood side-quests aside. The stat sheet shows a marked increase in offensive output despite his usage being the lowest it has been since 2022. Anunoby is averaging 17.4 points per game through the Knicks' first 14 games. That would be his career-high over a season since entering the NBA in 2017.

Anunoby has only ever received individual accolades related to his defensive performance. In 2023, he led the league in steals and the league named him to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team. But the British forward told James L. Edwards III of The Athletic he's tired of only receiving credit for his defense.

“Yeah, definitely,” Anunoby said to Edwards III when asked if he was tired of being called a great defender. “I always prided myself on being a two-way player, not just a defender.”

Anunoby recorded the sixth 20+ point game of this young season against the Brooklyn Nets on November 17. Last year, he had four games in which he scored 20 or more points in a Knick uniform. And that includes the NBA Playoffs, where he set a new playoff career-high with 28 points against the Indiana Pacers.

OG Anunoby is impacting games like an NBA All-Star for the Knicks

The Knicks' offense this year is about the options they have out there. Double-teaming Jalen Brunson, one of the league's best scorers, is no longer an option for opposing defenses. Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, donning orange and blue for the first time in their careers, present coaches with a myriad of problems. Josh Hart is a devastatingly impactful player in transition.

But OG Anunoby is the glue.

Anunoby's first game as a Knick gave fans a decent preview of the ways in which the new acquisition from Toronto would impact games. After spending New Year's Eve alone in a hotel room, Anunoby made his Knick debut on January 1, 2024. Little did fans know, he'd help usher in a new era of Knicks basketball along with the new year.

Without in-depth knowledge of the playbook, Anunoby had no other option. He had to go out there and do what he does best on offense. Stay aware. Watch the ball and how the rest of the court moves with it. Cut into open space. Catch the ball. Dunk it. Navigate off-ball screens and make his way over to the corner. Catch the ball. Shoot it.

Anunoby's offensive role with the Knicks has increased since his debut at Madison Square Garden. But he told The Athletic's Edwards III that he doesn't care about what's on the stat sheet.

“Even if the numbers aren't going up, I feel like I'm getting better and better,” said Anunoby.

Anunoby's defense is also still worth lauding. He has two or more steals in half of the Knicks' games thus far. He provides New York's lineup with functional strength and length that make everything click. His weakside rim protection makes way for Karl-Anthony Towns' unorthodox style of play at center.

Anunoby's demeanor is reserved. Knick fans have come to love it. But that isn't the only reason that OG Anunoby has so quickly endeared himself to an infamously passionate, and at times harsh, Knick fanbase. His great play on both ends is where it started.